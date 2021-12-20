OpenBLAS 0.3.19 Released With Alder Lake & Sapphire Rapids Detection

OpenBLAS as the popular, open-source BLAS (Basic Linear Algebra Subprograms) library implementation posted its newest release on Sunday.
OpenBLAS 0.3.19 is the new release and brings CPU ID detection for the recently released Intel Alder Lake desktop processors, support for upcoming Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids", and more:
- Intel CPU detection for Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids. On the Sapphire Rapids front is also an optimized SB-GEMM kernel.
- The dynamic architecture builds on x86_64 will now fall-back to the CPU with most similar capabilities when hitting an unknown CPU, rather than defaulting to Intel Prescott capabilities.
- Support for IBM POWER10 in big endian mode. OpenBLAS can also now build for POWER using its CMake build system support.
- Basic support and detection for Fujitsu A64FX Arm servers.
- Fixed Apple M1 CPU ID detection and better performance for the Apple Silicon hardware.
- Various fixes.
Downloads and more details on OpenBLAS 0.3.19 over on GitHub.
