OpenBLAS 0.3.13 was released today as the newest update to this leading open-source BLAS (and LAPACK) implementation.With OpenBLAS 0.3.13 some of the release highlights include:- Detection for the Fujitsu Fortran compiler.- A RISC-V port for the C910V has been added. This initial OpenBLAS RISC-V target is catering to the RISC-V Vector Extension 0.7.1. This is the first RISC-V port by OpenBLAS.- IBM POWER10 optimizations are underway for OpenBLAS with seeing various POWER10 optimized kernels, specific DGEMM performance improvements on POWER10, and also some STRSM/DTRSM performance optimizations that also benefit POWER9.- A variety of optimizations for the x86_64 kernels.- Improving the kernels for Loongson 3A/3B hardware.- A generic BFloat16 SBGEMV kernel has been added.- Various other fixes.OpenBLAS 0.3.13 downloads and the full change-log via GitHub