OpenBLAS 0.3.11 Brings Many Changes From Zen 3 To POWER10 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 17 October 2020 at 06:20 PM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
OpenBLAS 0.3.11 is out as the newest major feature release for this BLAS linear algebra library. While the version number may not make it seem like a big update, it is especially when it comes to new CPU support.

When it comes to new processor support there is now optimized support for POWER10, Intel Cooper Lake Xeon support, auto-detection for Intel Comet Lake, auto-detection for AMD Renoir / Matisse / Zen 3 processors, preliminary support for Apple Vortex ARM processors, support for Cavium ThunderX3T110, and improved support for IBM Z14.

OpenBLAS 0.3.11 also brings support for building with LLVM/Clang and NVIDIA/PGI on POWER, various x86_64 and POWER fixes , and other work.

More details and downloads for OpenBLAS 0.3.11 as this performant open-source BLAS implementation via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
OpenCV 4.5 Released With Support For Multiple OpenCL Contexts, OpenVINO Backend
Git 2.29-rc0 Released With SHA-256 In Experimental State, Restores Protocol v2 Default
Python 3.9 Released With Multi-Processing Improvements, New Parser
SHADERed 1.4.1 Released With Compute Shader Debugger
Apache's TVM Deep Learning Compiler Picks Up WebAssembly, Better Rust Support
PHP 8.0 RC1 Released
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Makes Up Roughly 10.5% Of The Linux Kernel
CUPS Printing System Open-Source Development Has Seemingly Dried Up
XFS File-System With Linux 5.10 Punts Year 2038 Problem To The Year 2486
PowerPC 601 Support Being Retired In Linux 5.10 - The First 32-bit PowerPC CPU
Linux 5.9 Released With Initial AMD RDNA 2 GPU Enablement, Other New Hardware Support
EXT4 "Fast Commits" Coming For Big Performance Boost In Ordered Mode
There Are Many Changes To Look Forward To With The Linux 5.10 Kernel
KDE Plasma 5.20 Released With Better Wayland Support, Many New Features