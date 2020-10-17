OpenBLAS 0.3.11 is out as the newest major feature release for this BLAS linear algebra library. While the version number may not make it seem like a big update, it is especially when it comes to new CPU support.
When it comes to new processor support there is now optimized support for POWER10, Intel Cooper Lake Xeon support, auto-detection for Intel Comet Lake, auto-detection for AMD Renoir / Matisse / Zen 3 processors, preliminary support for Apple Vortex ARM processors, support for Cavium ThunderX3T110, and improved support for IBM Z14.
OpenBLAS 0.3.11 also brings support for building with LLVM/Clang and NVIDIA/PGI on POWER, various x86_64 and POWER fixes , and other work.
More details and downloads for OpenBLAS 0.3.11 as this performant open-source BLAS implementation via GitHub.
