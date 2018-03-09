With Mesa Git You Can Now Run A Completely Open Graphics Stack On The Tegra X1
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 9 March 2018 at 06:39 AM EST. 1 Comment
MESA --
With today's Mesa 18.1-devel Git code, the last of the Tegra/Nouveau code has landed where it's now rounded off for offering a completely open-source and accelerated graphics stack that works well on the Tegra210 (Tegra X1) SoC.

Landing today in Mesa Git is the initial Tegra support for the K1 SoC and newer. There was the commit linked to and then several other related patches arriving in the tree a short time ago. This Tegra support in Mesa is needed for display support while the GPU is driven via the Nouveau NVC0 Gallium3D driver as a render node. This code is for the Tegra K1 and newer while it seems the X1 SoC is in best shape right now and there are already users of this code on this SoC running a completely open-source 3D driver stack. On the kernel side, there has already been Tegra DRM support in the mainline kernel.


NVIDIA has been more open with their driver support on the Tegra/embedded space than in the desktop realm. It's great to see their open-source driver contributions continue at least on the Tegra side. This driver support does include Wayland support as well, with this Mesa driver meaning any GBM Wayland compositor should work fine, as Wayland has quite a bit of customer interest in the embedded/automotive space.

Besides the Jetson development board, the X1/Tegra210 SoC is found in devices like the NVIDIA Shield Android TV, DRIVE CX/PX, Pixel C, and Nintendo Switch. It's not clear how well this current Mesa Git code is working with the newer X2 SoC.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Vulkan 1.1 Support Lands In Mesa Git For RADV, ANV
OpenMAX Tizonia H.264 Encoder/Decoder Land In Mesa 18.1 Git
Libdrm 2.4.91 Released With AMDGPU, Android & Freedreno Updates
Intel Mesa OpenGL Driver Lands 48-bit Addressing Support, Lets Up To ~256TB Of vRAM
MSAA Fast Clears Flipped On For Intel ANV Vulkan Driver
GraphicsFuzz Demo Works On Fuzzing Your GPU Drivers Through WebGL In The Browser
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Enters Its Feature Freeze
Checking Out Ubuntu 18.04's Minimal Desktop Install Option
John Carmack Goes On Coding Retreat With OpenBSD
The Linux Kernel Prepares To Be Further Locked Down When Under UEFI Secure Boot
Lumina Desktop 2.0 Is A Big Overhaul, Fully Leveraging QML
AMDGPU 18.0 X.Org Driver Released