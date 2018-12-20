Earlier this month NVIDIA announced their latest plans for an open-source PhysX and at the time put out the PhysX 3.4 SDK under a three-clause BSD license. Now the PhysX 4.0 release is available.
When making the open-source PhysX announcement at the beginning of the month they also implied the upcoming 4.0 release would see its code dropped too. With PhysX 4.0 availability today, NVIDIA has uploaded the sources under the same BSD license.
PhysX 4.0 brings a Temporal Gauss-Seidel Solver, stability improvements, scalability enhancements, and other changes. As of writing the PhysX SDK page still is pointing to v3.4 binaries but the 4.0 binaries are expected to be made available shortly.
Via NVIDIAGameWorks/PhysX on GitHub is now this 4.0 code drop as a lovely Christmas present for this open-source physics engine. It will be interesting to see where the open-source PhysX and NVIDIA's broader code contributions lead in 2019.
