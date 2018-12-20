The Open-Source NVIDIA PhysX 4.0 Code Is Now Available
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 20 December 2018 at 03:58 PM EST. 3 Comments
NVIDIA --
Earlier this month NVIDIA announced their latest plans for an open-source PhysX and at the time put out the PhysX 3.4 SDK under a three-clause BSD license. Now the PhysX 4.0 release is available.

When making the open-source PhysX announcement at the beginning of the month they also implied the upcoming 4.0 release would see its code dropped too. With PhysX 4.0 availability today, NVIDIA has uploaded the sources under the same BSD license.

PhysX 4.0 brings a Temporal Gauss-Seidel Solver, stability improvements, scalability enhancements, and other changes. As of writing the PhysX SDK page still is pointing to v3.4 binaries but the 4.0 binaries are expected to be made available shortly.


Via NVIDIAGameWorks/PhysX on GitHub is now this 4.0 code drop as a lovely Christmas present for this open-source physics engine. It will be interesting to see where the open-source PhysX and NVIDIA's broader code contributions lead in 2019.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA 415.25 Linux Driver Released With Support For The TITAN RTX & Quadro RTX 8000
PGI 18.10 Community Edition Compiler Released For High-Performance Multi-Core CPUs & GPUs
NVIDIA 415.22.01 Vulkan Linux Driver Adds New Improvements & Fixes
NVIDIA Now Shipping The Jetson AGX Xavier Module
NVIDIA 415.23 Driver Fixes Build Issues Against Linux 4.20 Kernel
NVIDIA Tegra X2 & Xavier Get HDMI Audio With Linux 4.21
Popular News This Week
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Is Removing A Package Over Its Name
Intel Working On Open-Sourcing The FSP - Would Be Huge Win For Coreboot & Security
Fedora Developers Are Trying To Figure Out The Best Linux I/O Scheduler
AMD Adding STIBP "Always-On Preferred Mode" To Linux
Radeon Software for Linux 18.50 Released - Just One Listed Change
DXVK 0.94 Released With New Optimizations, Game Fixes