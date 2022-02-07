Open-Source Firmware Foundation Established For Advancing Open Firmware
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 8 February 2022 at 02:12 PM EST. 2 Comments
The Open-Source Firmware Foundation (OSFF) is getting up and running with hopes of expanding open-source firmware usage throughout the industry.

The Open-Source Firmware Foundation founding members are 9elements Cyber Security and Mullvad VPN. The new organization tweeted out their latest status update with having most of the necessary infrastructure in place for being established as an Oregon non-profit mutual benefit corporation.

The osfw.foundation site explains its goals:
The Open-Source Firmware Foundation (OSFF) is a non-profit organization with the overall goal to enhance communication between all parties involved in the open-source firmware space. The OSFF was founded in 2021 by a group of industry-leading companies in open-source firmware.

The foundation sets its goals to research and to educate corporations and individuals alike about open-source firmware through sharing intellectual resources, infrastructure, services, events and training.

The OSFF is meant to be an umbrella organization for all parties interested in open-source firmware and acts as the first point of contact in the open-source firmware ecosystem.

Here's to wishing them the most success in getting more OEMs/ODMs to adopt open-source firmware practices!

