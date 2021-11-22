Open-Source Firmware Conference 2021 Videos Now Available
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 4 December 2021 at 05:28 AM EST.
Taking place this week was the annual Open-Source Firmware Conference "OSFC" devoted to open-source firmware from Coreboot to open-source BMC solutions and other low-level booting/initialization efforts.

OSFC 2021 was once again a virtual affair due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Organizing the event was Meta (Facebook), 9elements Cyber Security, and Google. Talks this year covered U-BMC, the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS), Oreboot, Arm SystemReady effort for the Raspberry Pi, Arm LBBR, Coreboot, Slim Bootloader, and more.


If you are interested in open-source firmware efforts and interested in some great technical weekend presentation watching, find the OSFC 2021 videos via Vimeo and also listed on talks.osfc.io as part of the various session pages.
