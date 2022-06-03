Open Letter Asks Intel To Open-Source The FSP, Google Engineer Details Interesting Plan
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 3 June 2022 at 04:00 PM EDT. 3 Comments
An open letter started by the Open-Source Firmware Foundation and seeking community support for this letter is calling on Intel to open-source their Firmware Support Package (FSP). The FSP binary blob has been a big limitation to the level of openness around firmware for Intel systems and has been a limiting factor in supporting the likes of Coreboot, LinuxBoot, and other technologies on Intel hardware.

Started today was an open letter to Intel calling on Intel to adopt an open-source firmware approach for the FSP. The letter cites how the Intel FSP has grown significantly over the past decade with each new generation of processors, this locked-down blob has been a significant limiting factor in the level of openness at the firmware level, and there is growing industry-wide interest in having open-source firmware. Open-source firmware interests range from security concerns to wanting to drive new and innovative features at low levels of the system.

The open letter can be found at openletter.earth. If you are in support of wanting to see Intel open-source their FSP or at least be more open about it, consider signing it.


The Open-Source Firmware Foundation's open letter has just begun to call on Intel to be more open with their FSP/firmware.


An open-source FSP is something many have been after for years and while I've heard different responses from folks at Intel, so far it's sadly remained a binary blob but we'll see if anything changes under the direction of Pat Gelsinger and all the fresh folks at the company in management roles in recent years. Similarly, much of the community is also interested in seeing AMD be more open around their PSP and firmware handling.

The open letter also cites this blog post from the Open-Source Firmware Foundation that was written this week by Google Chrome OS firmware engineer Subrata Banik. The Google firmware engineer lays out a possible path forward for driving more openness at the firmware level around Intel SoCs. It's an interesting read and does a good job summarizing current challenges, benefits from being more open, and related issues.
