Open 3D Game Engine 2111.2 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 27 January 2022 at 02:04 PM EST. 3 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
In addition to closing in on the Godot 4.0 release, another equally exciting effort in the open-source game engine space is the Open 3D Engine originally from the Amazon Lumberyard code and backed by the Linux Foundation and other organizations. Open 3D Engine 2111.2 is out today as the newest stable point release for this less than one year old open-source game engine effort.

Back in December saw the release of O3DE 21.11 as the first major release of this open-source game engine under the Apache 2.0 license. O3DE 2111.2 is the latest in that stable lineage for this game engine.

Open 3D Engine 2111.2 brings stability fixes, various build updates for issues uncovered, some Vulkan fixes, ongoing work to the editor, and more. And, yes, they seem to have gone from a v21.11 versioning to v2111 along the process though in some areas of their project site they still cite stable as 21.11.


The list of changes/fixes for O3DE 2111.2 can be found at o3de.org. O3DE 2111.2 can be downloaded from GitHub.
