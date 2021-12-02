O3DE 21.11 Released As First Major Open 3D Engine Release

This summer there was the surprise announcement of Amazon's Lumberyard game engine being open-sourced and it being developed as the Open 3D Engine by the then newly-created Open 3D Foundation as part of the Linux Foundation.
Amazon's Lumberyard served as the basis for the Open 3D Engine as an Apache 2.0 licensed game engine available without any commercial terms or other obstacles. In the months since this code has continued to be refined, initial Linux support added after embarrassingly not having this at time of announcement for this Linux Foundation hosted effort, and growing industry/developer interest in this open-source game engine option.
Today marks O3DE 21.11 as the first stable release of this game engine now backed by Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Huawei, Intel, and Niantic. The release is available in source form as well as binary installers for those wanting to get started right away on game development.
More details on the Open 3D Engine 21.11 via o3de.org. The source code is available on GitHub.
