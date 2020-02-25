OnLogic Teasing EPYC Edge Servers, Rolling Out More Ryzen Mini PCs

Linux-friendly industrial PC vendor OnLogic has announced an expanded line-up of their mini PC offerings with Ryzen Embedded processors and also word that next quarter they will be getting into EPYC-powered edge servers.
When previously reviewing the OnLogic Karbon 700 and Karbon 300, there were a number of readers inquiring about similar AMD-based options for high-end, fan-less AMD Linux PCs considering this space was once completely dominated by Intel offerings. OnLogic has been expanding on that front with AMD's newest processor offerings.
Last December they began releasing Ryzen V1000/R1000 powered SFF PCs while today they announced more options including with the new Ryzen Embedded R1505G and Ryzen Embedded V1605B. There are both fan-less and higher-performing actively-cooled Ryzen Embedded based products. The company's new offerings can be found via OnLogic.com.
Next quarter they shared they will be rolling out AMD EPYC based servers focused on edge computing use-cases. Should be interesting and especially with OnLogic's industrial customer focus, their devices tend to work well on Linux from those that we have tested thus far.
