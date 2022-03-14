OnLogic Factor 201 Announced As The Raspberry Pi CM4 Fitted For Industrial Use-Cases
The team at OnLogic is celebrating Pi Day today by announcing the Factor 201 as a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 built for industrial IoT use-cases.

The Factor 201 makes use of the Raspberry Pi CM4 while integrating OnLogic's own custom carrier board and passive cooling built around an industrial-grade chassis. OnLogic's custom carrier board provides dual Gigabit LAN ports, RS-232/422/485, one USB 3.2 port, two USB 2.0 ports, one HDMI port, and a USB-C management port. Power over Ethernet (PoE) power delivery is also supported. The standard Raspberry Pi CM4 specs obviously remain the same around the quad-core Cortex-A72 at 1.5GHz, and up to 8GB of LPDDR4 memory.


OnLogic envisions the Factor 201 being used for use-cases such as industrial gateways, automation controllers, and edge computing, among other possible applications.


OnLogic is also working on the Factor 200 and Factor 202 as additional Raspberry Pi CM4 powered units.


The Factor 201 will begin shipping in the weeks ahead and more details on this industrial grade Raspberry Pi CM4 with custom carrier board and durable housing with passive cooling can be found at OnLogic.com. We should have our hands on a Factor 201 soon for Linux benchmarking and stress testing, stay tuned for our review. Pricing on the Factor 201 starts out at $333 USD and can be upgraded with additional memory, additional SATA SSD storage, WiFi / Bluetooth / 4G LTE, and other options.
