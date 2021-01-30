OnLogic Launches Elkhart Lake Powered Fanless Computers

The Linux-friendly folks at OnLogic (nee Logic Supply) have launched a line of fanless, industrial-grade computers powered by Intel's Elkhart Lake.
Last September is when Intel introduced the Atom x6000E series as the initial Elkhart Lake products along with Celeron N and Pentium J models. Elkhart Lake is intended for ultra low-power devices and is the successor to the Denverton chips while the CPU cores are 10nm Tremont with Gen11 graphics.
OnLogic has launched Elkhart Lake fanless computer models within their Helix and Karbon line-up. Of the Karbon we previously reviewed the Karbon 300 and 700 series which worked great under Linux to little surprise considering the industrial focus. We are also in the process of testing an OnLogic Helix 500 that will be up in a week or two. The new Elkhart Lake models include the Helix 310, Helix 330, Karbon 410, and Karbon 430.
These new OnLogic systems are designed for industrial IoT needs and support the Intel Programmable Services Engine (PSE), OnLogic's ModBay expansion via M.2 and mPCIe slots, and other standard connectivity.
Availability on the Elkhart Lake powered units from OnLogic is expected in Q2. Pricing depends upon the particular system configuration and will be announced closer to the retail availability. More details on these new Linux-friendly IIoT systems via OnLogic.com.
3 Comments