OpenSolaris-Derived OmniOS CE Updated With A Ton Of Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 4 November 2020 at 12:08 AM EST. Add A Comment
In addition to OpenIndiana Hipster 2020.10 having just been released, OmniOS v11 r151036 as another operating system long ago derived from OpenSolaris is also out with a big new release.

OmniOS Community Edition v11 r151036 is a big update for this Solaris-based operating system focused on servers. Among the many big ticket changes in this release are moving to GCC 10, better ZFS support, various hardware sensors are finally supported under OmniOS CE, and much more. Below is a look at the main highlights.

- Support for using hardware acceleration for RAIDZ calculations with the ZFS file-system, assuming CPU support. There are also other ZFS file-system improvements.

- The rsyslog alternative system log package is available and the default system logger for new interactive installations.

- OpenJDK 11 is now available and their default system Java package.

- GCC 10 is now the default code compiler.

- Better support for 64-bit PCI devices.

- SMB server support for the SMB 3.1.1 protocol.

- Nawk is now the default /usr/bin/awk implementation.

- Rsync now supports Zstd and LZ4 compression algorithms along with XXHASH for hashing.

- Bhyve virtualization has DISCARD/TRIM support and various updates from FreeBSD/Illumos sources.

- SMBIOS 3.4 support.

- Support for temperature, voltage, and current sensors in CPUs and other hardware.

- Better Intel i40e network driver support.

- Python 2 support has been deprecated while the python-27 package will remain available for those needing it.

More details on these latest OmniOS CE changes via the project site at OmniOSCE.org.
