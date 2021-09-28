OmniOS Adds VirtFS File Sharing For Bhyve, Better System Console Performance

The open-source Solaris/Illumos ecosystem certainly isn't vibrant these days like back during the Sun Microsystems times with OpenSolaris, but OmniOS continues progressing as one of the few still-active and useful Solaris/Illumos-powered platforms.
OmniOS r151038 is out today along with updates to older revisions of this operating system. OmniOS r151038 brings support for the virtio-9p file-system for VirtFS sharing to guests with the BSD Bhyve hypervisor. This allows for better and more robust file sharing to guest VMs. Also on the Bhyve front with this new release is fixing a regression where some older AMD systems would fail to boot. Today's OmniOS release also has improvements to its Viona network driver code used by Bhyve.
OmniOS has also seen work to "significantly improve" its system console performance. Its GCC 10 compiler package was also updated as well as its man page indexing being more efficient.
Those interested in OmniOS can learn more about today's updates at OmniOS.org.
