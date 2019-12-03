OmniOS Updated With Latest Intel Microcode, Better LX Zones Support For Newer Distros
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 3 December 2019 at 06:18 AM EST. Add A Comment
OmniOS, the Illumos/OpenSolaris-derived platform focused on delivering an enterprise-quality open-source OS, is out with a new update today.

OmniOS r151032e ships with the newest Intel CPU microcode in order to address the JCC Erratum issue, there is a fix for supporting USB hard drives greater than 2TB, OpenJDK has been updated, better support for recent Linux distribution releases within LX Zones, ZFS fixes, fixes to the SMB support, and various other fixes. LX Zones is a SmartOS/OmniOS feature for running Linux software in a lighterweight-than-a-VM environment.

More details on the new revision of OmniOS via OmniOSCE.org.
