OmniOS r151030y Brings Microcode Updates For Intel, Zen Topology Updates For AMD

OmniOS Community Edition remains one of the few successful Illumos/Solaris operating systems outside Oracle. OmniOS CE r151030y was released today along with other older build updates to address the recent sudo vulnerability.
Besides correcting the recent sudo security vulnerability, OmniOS r151030y has updated its bundled Intel CPU microcode bundle against a newer Intel snapshot, there are improvements to AMD processor topology detection, improved compatibility with Linux's getsockopt() within LX Zones, and other fixes.
The AMD topology change is for recognizing Zen/17h as per-process nodes.
More details on the new OmniOS update via OmniOSCE.org.
Add A Comment