Illumos-Powered OmniOS Gets Updated Against MDS / ZombieLoad Vulnerabilities

While it was just earlier this month that the OpenSolaris/Illumos-based OmniOS saw a big LTS release, it's already been succeeded by a new release given the recent Intel MDS / Zombieload CPU vulnerabilities coming to light.
There are new spins of OmniOS for all supported releases. These new OmniOS Community Edition releases mitigate against the Multiarchitectural Data Sampling (MDS) vulnerabilities and also bundle in the updated Intel CPU microcode.
With Hyper Threading looking increasingly unsafe in light of these recent vulnerabilities, OmniOS has also added a means to disable HT on an active system as well as the ability to force HT/SMT to be disabled at every boot.
More details on these updated MDS-mitigated OmniOS releases via OmniOS.org. OmniOS follows the Linux kernel and the BSDs in being mitigated for these latest performance-hitting CPU vulnerabilities.
