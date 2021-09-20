Phoronix Ad-Free/Premium Special For Oktoberfest 2021

While Oktoberfest was once again cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic (then again, due to the state of the ad industry / ad-block users we haven't had any European meet-up / open-source gathering in years), the wiesn would have kicked off this past weekend. So as is tradition, there is the Phoronix Premium Oktoberfest sale where you can join the ad-free service as a reduced rate. If you enjoy the daily, original Linux and open-source content on Phoronix with plenty of benchmarking, you can do so at a reduced rate.
Through the end of the month (30 September, regardless of timezone), you can "go premium" at the Oktoberfest rate. Normally Phoronix Premium costs $35 USD per year or $150 for a lifetime subscription. For this year's Oktoberfest deal, you can go premium for just $25 per year or $100 for a lifetime subscription.
Phoronix Premium provides ad-free access to the site while still supporting our work (using ad-blockers is very detrimental to all of the work invested in Phoronix), multi-page articles on a single page, priority feedback especially around honoring of test requests in trying to honor article/review requests made by premium supports, and the fact of supporting all of the work done on Phoronix over the past 17+ years. Aside from premium, impression-based ads are the main source of funding that allows Phoronix to continue.
To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you are registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. To get the discounted deals of $25 for a year subscription or $100 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). Following that I will manually activate your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment. If you are already a premium member, you can extend your current subscription at the special rates.
Formerly home to an annual Bavarian meet-up of Linux/open-source users.
Due to the state of the ad industry and blockers along with everything else going on, operations through the pandemic remain the most difficult from the 17+ years of running Phoronix every day. Thanks for at least considering joining premium or at the very least not using any ad-blocker. You can also follow the content using Twitter and Facebook.
