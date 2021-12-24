Ogre 2.3 Released With Vulkan Render Support, Other Engine Updates

Ogre 2.3 is out for a holiday release as the newest feature release of the Ogre-Next open-source 3D rendering engine code used both for games and applications.Significant to Ogre-Next's Ogre 2.3 release is the introduction of the Vulkan rendering system support. Merged last year for this Ogre 2.3 release is initial Vulkan API support, which has been ongoing for more than two years now. The Vulkan support is now in good shape as an alternative to OpenGL.Ogre 2.3 also features preliminary Android support, support for shadow pancaking, early support for Image Cascaded Voxel Cone Tracing (ICVCT), various platform specific improvements, and a range of other internal engine improvements.

More details on the Ogre 2.3 engine release via GitHub and the engine documentation . On Ogre3D.org is a comparison for the current features between the two maintained Ogre engine forks.