Ogre 2.3 Released With Vulkan Render Support, Other Engine Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 24 December 2021 at 12:00 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Ogre 2.3 is out for a holiday release as the newest feature release of the Ogre-Next open-source 3D rendering engine code used both for games and applications.

Significant to Ogre-Next's Ogre 2.3 release is the introduction of the Vulkan rendering system support. Merged last year for this Ogre 2.3 release is initial Vulkan API support, which has been ongoing for more than two years now. The Vulkan support is now in good shape as an alternative to OpenGL.

Ogre 2.3 also features preliminary Android support, support for shadow pancaking, early support for Image Cascaded Voxel Cone Tracing (ICVCT), various platform specific improvements, and a range of other internal engine improvements.


More details on the Ogre 2.3 engine release via GitHub and the engine documentation. On Ogre3D.org is a comparison for the current features between the two maintained Ogre engine forks.
1 Comment
Related News
SuperTux 0.6.3 Brings In-Game Improvements, WebAssembly Support
Unigine 2.15 Continues As One Of The Most Beautiful Engines, Vulkan Still W.I.P.
Ubisoft Is Hiring A Linux Developer For An "Unannounced Project" But Don't Get Too Excited
OpenRazer 3.2 Released For Supporting More Razer Peripherals On Linux
Godot 4.0 Alpha Is Near, Another Pre-Alpha Build Available
More BattlEye-Protected Games Now Working With Steam Play On Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReactOS 0.4.14 "Open-Source Windows" OS Brings Many Improvements
Intel's Lead Developer Of Their Linux Vulkan Driver Has Left The Company
Latest Linux 5.17 Graphics Drivers: "Every Single Patchset In This PR Is Awesome"
X.Org Server 21.1.2 Released With Security Fixes, Back To Pretending All Displays Are 96 DPI
Unigine 2.15 Continues As One Of The Most Beautiful Engines, Vulkan Still W.I.P.
Ubuntu Developers Figuring Out Dual-Boot Changes Ahead Of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
The End-Of-Year 2021 State Of Linux On Apple's M1 SoC
Debian 11.2 Released With Updates For Bugs & Security Issues - Including Log4j