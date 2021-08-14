Ogre 13 Open-Source Game Engine Released

Besides the very successful Godot game engine and the up and coming O3DE, Ogre continues progressing as another useful open-source game engine. Out this weekend is Ogre 13.0 as the project switches up its versioning scheme.
Ogre 13 brings improved API stability for this game engine, the reusable normal map stage can now be combined with GBuffer rendering, improved glyph placement, support for full constant buffers on Direct3D 11, a GLSLang plug-in, DotScene export support, and much more.
Learn more about the Ogre 13 open-source game engine update on Ogre3D.org.
