Ogre 13 Open-Source Game Engine Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 14 August 2021 at 02:21 PM EDT. 4 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Besides the very successful Godot game engine and the up and coming O3DE, Ogre continues progressing as another useful open-source game engine. Out this weekend is Ogre 13.0 as the project switches up its versioning scheme.

Ogre 13 brings improved API stability for this game engine, the reusable normal map stage can now be combined with GBuffer rendering, improved glyph placement, support for full constant buffers on Direct3D 11, a GLSLang plug-in, DotScene export support, and much more.

Learn more about the Ogre 13 open-source game engine update on Ogre3D.org.
4 Comments
Related News
DXVK-Native Sees First Release For Easing Direct3D-To-Vulkan Game Porting On Linux
Polychromatic 0.7 Released With Improved UI For Configuring Gaming Keyboards, Mice
SDL 2.0.16 Released With Better Wayland Support, PipeWire Integration
0 A.D. Alpha 25 Released For This Open-Source RTS Game
Flax Engine 1.2 Brings Many Big Improvements For This Open-Source Commercial Game Engine
FUTEX2 Patches Sent Out In Simpler Form For Helping Windows Games On Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GNOME's New Human Interface Guidelines Now Official
Thunderbird 91 Is Flying Soon As First Major Mail Client Update In A Year
Firefox 92 To Try Again With AVIF Image Support By Default
elementary OS 6.0 Released For A Meticulously Crafted Linux Desktop
Latte Dock 0.10 Released
KDE Kicks Off August With Many Bug Fixes To Benefit Steam Deck & More
Intel Fully Embracing LLVM For Their C/C++ Compilers
DXVK-Native Sees First Release For Easing Direct3D-To-Vulkan Game Porting On Linux