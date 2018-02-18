Google's Octopus Is A Gemini Lake Chromebook

While we're still waiting on an AMD-powered Chromebook as well as for Cannonlake to materialize, it appears Google is prepping support for a Geminilake Chromebook as well.
Gemini Lake was launched back in December and makes use of Goldmont Plus CPU cores with Gen9 (Kabylake) class graphics. The current Gemini Lake mobile parts are the Celeron N4000/N4100 and Pentium Silver N5000. The Celeron models are dual core while the Pentium Silver N5000 is quad-core, all of them have a 6 Watt TDP, 1.1GHz base frequency, and turbo frequency in the 2.4~2.7GHz range while the graphics clock up only to 650~750MHz.
There has been references to "Octopus" within the Google Chromium code repository while this week Octopus was added to Coreboot. The commit confirms that Octopus is the codename for a new board making use of a Gemini Lake (GLK) SoC. The Coreboot details confirm it's for a laptop (Chromebook) design as opposed to a Chromebox. The Coreboot enablement is still being tweaked. The overall Linux support for Gemini Lake chips are in good standing with a lot of patches over the past year.
As any more interesting technical details about Octopus come to light, you can read about them on Phoronix.
3 Comments