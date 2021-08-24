Intel Releases OSPray Studio 0.8

One year ago to the day Intel announced OSPray Studio as a scene graph application for rendering glTF assets and other 3D models. OSPray Studio is built off their OSPray ray-tracing engine that they've been working on for years. These Intel efforts are all part of their oneAPI initiative and today happens to mark a shiny new feature release.
OSPray Studio 0.8 was released overnight and add support for OSPray's camera motion blur and transformation motion blur for animated glTF scenes, UDIM texture tiling workflow, an improved search widget, large-scene performance optimizations, ImGui docking and viewport support, a modified OBJ importer, and a variety of other improvements. OSPray Studio 0.8 also has a number of fixes, including to address potential crash problems.
More details on OSPray Studio 0.8 can be found via the project's GitHub. Besides being fully open-source, OSPray Studio 0.8 also has pre-built binaries for Linux, Windows, and macOS.
