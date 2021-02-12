Among Intel's many open-source software accomplishments for 2020 was introducing OSPray Studio as part of oneAPI. OSPray Studio builds atop the existing OSPray ray-tracing engine and inter-connected oneAPI Rendering Toolkit components to offer an open-source scene graph application for interactive visualizations and ray-tracing based rendering. The newest OSPray Studio is now available.
OSPray Studio makes it easy to enjoy ray-traced, interactive, real-time rendering whether it be for visualizations or pursuing photo realistic rendering. OSPray Studio and the rest of the oneAPI Rendering Toolkit has been great and excellent open-source offerings.
Thursday's release of OSPray Studio 0.6 has a number of improvements to its glTF loader for making use of that Khronos industry standard for assets, including now support for the Khronos materials extensions and texture transform. There is also support for glTF scene cameras and other new features of that increasingly used transmission format.
Plus the OSPray Studio 0.6 release has image exporting improvements, a number of user interface improvements, and more. There should also be some improvements for helping with the benchmark capabilities given my prior testing/feedback of it, so ideally this release should also pan out well for future tests beyond the existing OSPray benchmarks.
Downloads and for more information on OSPray Studio v0.6 via GitHub.
