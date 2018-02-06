On-Screen Keyboard Improvements, Thunderbolt UI Land In GNOME Shell

Last minute work ahead of the imminent UI/feature freeze for GNOME 3.28 landed on Monday for the GNOME Shell.
Most notable to the work that landed on Monday is the Thunderbolt policy provider and indicator. These are the UI/shell elements to Red Hat's Bolt project for dealing with secure handling of Thunderbolt peripherals when connected to Linux systems. The GNOME Shell bits interface with the Bolt daemon via the org.freedesktop.bolt D-Bus service. Great to see this UI work land in time for GNOME 3.28.
Besides that a number of commits also were merged for improving the GNOME Shell OSK (On-Screen Keyboard) with now supporting Unicode CLDR layout definitions and other reworks to this code that will be important for GNOME appearing on smartphones/tablets.
More details on the latest GNOME Shell commits here. GNOME 3.28.0 is scheduled for its stable debut on 14 March.
