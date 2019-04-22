OS108 Yields NetBSD Desktop Operating System Powered By MATE

Over the past decade there's been talks on a few occasions about either spinning NetBSD as a desktop platform or offering up various desktop usability improvements to make it easier to use this BSD as a desktop operating system. In 2019 there still isn't a great desktop experience to NetBSD but the new "OS108" is seeking to improve that with a NetBSD OS paired with the MATE desktop environment.
A Phoronix reader pointing out to us the newly-released OS108 is the first time we've heard of this NetBSD derivative. OS108 goals include being to provide an open-source desktop-oriented operating system that "adopts better licenses for fostering innovation" and preferring the ISC license (the permissive license akin to simplified BSD and MIT licenses) for new developments while being safe, secure, and privacy focused.
As for the arguably odd OS108 name to this open-source operating system, "1 and 0 being binary bits when represented 8 bits forms a byte also the distance of Earth from the Sun is about 108 times the diameter of the Sun. hence the name."
Those wanting to learn more can do so from os108.org and their Telegram.
Add A Comment