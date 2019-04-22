OS108 Yields NetBSD Desktop Operating System Powered By MATE
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 24 April 2019 at 08:16 AM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
Over the past decade there's been talks on a few occasions about either spinning NetBSD as a desktop platform or offering up various desktop usability improvements to make it easier to use this BSD as a desktop operating system. In 2019 there still isn't a great desktop experience to NetBSD but the new "OS108" is seeking to improve that with a NetBSD OS paired with the MATE desktop environment.

A Phoronix reader pointing out to us the newly-released OS108 is the first time we've heard of this NetBSD derivative. OS108 goals include being to provide an open-source desktop-oriented operating system that "adopts better licenses for fostering innovation" and preferring the ISC license (the permissive license akin to simplified BSD and MIT licenses) for new developments while being safe, secure, and privacy focused.


As for the arguably odd OS108 name to this open-source operating system, "1 and 0 being binary bits when represented 8 bits forms a byte also the distance of Earth from the Sun is about 108 times the diameter of the Sun. hence the name."

Those wanting to learn more can do so from os108.org and their Telegram.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
DragonFlyBSD 5.4.2 Rolls Out With Two Dozen Fixes
FreeBSD Images Reworked With ZFS On Linux Code Up For Testing
OpenSSH 8.0 Released - Addresses SCP Vulnerability, New SSH Additions
GhostBSD 19.04 Release Switches To LightDM, Based On FreeBSD 13.0-CURRENT
DragonFly's HAMMER2 File-System Picks Up More Performance Optimizations
NVMM Is NetBSD's New Hypervisor For Intel / AMD CPUs
Popular News This Week
Linux 5.2 Is Introducing The Fieldbus Subsystem
Ubuntu 19.04 Released As A Big Linux Desktop Improvement Thanks To GNOME 3.32
In 2019, Most Linux Distributions Still Aren't Restricting Dmesg Access
ZFS Indications Have Us Already Eager For Ubuntu 19.10
Dropped Linux Kernel Drivers Occasionally See Revival - FDOMAIN Gets Second Chance
Ubuntu 19.10 To Be The Eoan ________