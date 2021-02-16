OProfile Kernel Code Slated For Removal In Linux 5.12
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 16 February 2021 at 12:30 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
OProfile as a system profiler for Linux systems was started twenty years ago during the Linux 2.4 kernel days. While the user-space components are still going strong, the kernel-side support is redundant in an era of the perf subsystem and thus slated for removal with Linux 5.12.

The OProfile user-space tools remain used and are still maintained (OProfile 1.4 came out last summer), but the kernel-side OProfile code is no longer needed since the user-space code has been refactored to make use of the Linux kernel's wonderful perf capabilities. Thus the kernel OProfile code has basically gone unused for quite a while unless running very vintage OProfile user-space tools.

Given that the OProfile tools have been making use of the kernel's perf interfaces, the kernel code is slated to be retired/eliminated with Linux 5.12. As part of the OProfile kernel code removal is also dropping of the "dcookies" file-system code that isn't used outside of OProfile in providing persistent cookie-path mappings.

Removing this obsolete code from the kernel clears up 15.5k lines of code. The removal is pending with this pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.11 Released With Intel Integer Scaling, AMD Performance Boost, RTX 30 KMS
There Are Big Changes On The Horizon With Linux 5.12
IDMAPPED Mounts Aim For Linux 5.12 - Many New Use-Cases From Containers To Systemd-Homed
The 11 Most Interesting Features For Linux 5.11 - Lots For AMD + Intel This Cycle
The AMD Zen 2 / Zen 3 Performance Fix For Linux 5.11 Has Landed
Freedreno's MSM DRM Driver Adds More Adreno Support, Speedbin Capability For Linux 5.12
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Is Currently Hiring More Linux Engineers
helloSystem Wants To Be The "macOS of BSDs" With A Polished Desktop Experience
Linspire 10 Released - Claims Of "Most Meticulously Designed & Engineered FOSS Desktop"
System76 Begins Detailing Their Open-Source "Launch Configurable Keyboard"
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Continues To Be Useful, New Features Pursued
The 11 Most Interesting Features For Linux 5.11 - Lots For AMD + Intel This Cycle
The AMD Zen 2 / Zen 3 Performance Fix For Linux 5.11 Has Landed
There's Finally A Decent Vulkan Ray-Tracing Benchmark