OPNsense 22.1 Released With This Open-Source Firewall Now Powered By FreeBSD 13

OPNsense, the FreeBSD-based firewall/router software stack forked from pfSense, is out with its first major release of 2022.
OPNsense has now been going on seven years strong and with OPNsense 22.1 is another big step forward for the BSD router/firewall OS project. OPNsense 22.1 shifts the base package set to the excellent FreeBSD 13.
OPNsense 22.1 also features logging improvements, better sysctl tuning integration, faster booting/start-up, and a range of other enhancements.
Downloads and more details on OPNsense 22.1 for those interested can be found at OPNsense.org.
