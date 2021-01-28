OPNsense 21.1 Open-Source Firewall/Router Platform Released
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 28 January 2021
BSD --
If changes around pfSense land have you looking at other possible open-source firewall/router options, OPNsense that forked from pfSense six years ago is out with its newest feature release.

OPNsense 21.1 is out as the latest version of this BSD open-source firewall/router operating system derived from FreeBSD. OPNsense 21.1 brings new/improved firewall rules and NAT categories, IPv6 traffic graphics support, support for UEFI with the OPNsense serial image, and a wide range of other enhancements and fixes.

Downloads and more details on all of the changes to find with OPNsense 21.1 can be found via OPNsense.org.
