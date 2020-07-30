OPNsense 20.7 Released For This BSD-Powered Open-Source Firewall
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 30 July 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
OPNsense 20.7 "Legendary Lion" released today as "a major operating system jump forward on a sustainable firewall experience" powered by HardenedBSD.

OPNsense 20.7 adds DHCPv6 multi-WAN capabilities, custom error pages support within the web proxy, Suricata 5, a netstat tree view, a basic firewall API for interfacing via plug-ins, improvements to live log filtering, and various other changes. There is also the latest HardenedBSD 12.1 improvements on the BSD security front plus a variety of package updates.


OPNsense 20.7 is no longer supporting i386 builds.

More details on OPNsense 20.7 via opnsense.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 Reaches Alpha
Rust-Written Redox OS Now Supports GDB Debugging
OpenMandriva Progressing On Rolling Release Version, Moving Away From i686 Repository
ReactOS Hires Developer To Work On Their Open-Source Windows Storage Stack
Gentoo On Android 64-Bit Sees New Release After 2+ Years
BeOS-Inspired Haiku Working On Supporting Modern CPU Features Like AVX
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Engineer Proposes "TRAMPFD" For Improving Linux Security
Google Finally Begins Their Open-Source Dance Around Linux User-Space Threading
There's An Effort By A System76 Engineer To Bring Coreboot To Newer AMD Platforms
GNOME OS Is Taking Shape But Its To Serve For Testing The Desktop
New KDE Slimbook Released - Powered By AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
Proposal Raised For GNOME Software Labeling Its Carbon Cost / Environmental Impact
V3DV Vulkan Driver Now Running vkQuake On The Raspberry Pi
Open-Source NVIDIA "Nouveau" CRC Support Ready For Linux 5.9