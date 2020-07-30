OPNsense 20.7 "Legendary Lion" released today as "a major operating system jump forward on a sustainable firewall experience" powered by HardenedBSD.
OPNsense 20.7 adds DHCPv6 multi-WAN capabilities, custom error pages support within the web proxy, Suricata 5, a netstat tree view, a basic firewall API for interfacing via plug-ins, improvements to live log filtering, and various other changes. There is also the latest HardenedBSD 12.1 improvements on the BSD security front plus a variety of package updates.
OPNsense 20.7 is no longer supporting i386 builds.
More details on OPNsense 20.7 via opnsense.org.
