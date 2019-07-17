OPNsense 19.7 Released With Remote Logging, Firewall Rule Improvements, Route-Based IPsec
OPNsense, the FreeBSD-based pfSense-forked firewall offering that has continued experiencing increased adoption following the closure of m0n0wall, is out with version 19.7 as its newest feature update.

OPNsense 19.7 brings statistics on firewall rules, listing of automatic firewall rules, and a rule locator as some of the firewall improvements in this version. There is also now rewritten gateway handling and switching, remote logging support powered by syslog-ng, route-based IPsec support, XMLRPC sync support, parent web proxy support, and various other improvements. There are also updated FreeBSD/HardenedBSD packages like PHP 7.2, Python 3.7, and more.

More details on OPNsense 19.7 are available from OPNsense.org.
