OPNsense, the FreeBSD-based firewall/router platform forked from m0n0wall, is out with its first release of 2019 and it also marks four years since the original OS release.
The OPNsense 19.1 release is based on FreeBSD sources with security hardening via HardenedBSD, there are many system-level improvements, numerous improvements to its firewall functionality, better ZFS installation support, better IPv6 handling, OpenVPN client export support was rewritten, new plug-ins, and many other changes.
Those interested in OPNsense 19.1 for a potential firewall/router networking system can learn more about today's stable release over on opnsense.org.
