OPNsense 19.1-RC1 Released With Many Improvements To This BSD Firewall Platform
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 21 January 2019 at 11:43 AM EST. 2 Comments
BSD --
The first release candidate is now available for testing of the OPNsense 19.1 FreeBSD-based firewall operating system forked from m0n0wall when it closed up shop four years ago.

The OPNsense 19.1-RC1 release continues relying upon HardenedBSD for its security improvements atop the FreeBSD sources, the 19.1 release has a variety of system-level improvements, firewall enhancements, ZFS installation improvements, and a wealth of low-level improvements. For end-users to note there is also better IPV6 support and proxy add WPAD support.

Those interested in OPNsense for networking/firewall OS deployments can find out more details on the pending 19.1 release via today's RC1 announcement. The stable OPNsense 19.1 release is expected to be out before the end of January.
2 Comments
