The first release candidate is now available for testing of the OPNsense 19.1 FreeBSD-based firewall operating system forked from m0n0wall when it closed up shop four years ago.The OPNsense 19.1-RC1 release continues relying upon HardenedBSD for its security improvements atop the FreeBSD sources, the 19.1 release has a variety of system-level improvements, firewall enhancements, ZFS installation improvements, and a wealth of low-level improvements. For end-users to note there is also better IPV6 support and proxy add WPAD support.Those interested in OPNsense for networking/firewall OS deployments can find out more details on the pending 19.1 release via today's RC1 announcement . The stable OPNsense 19.1 release is expected to be out before the end of January.