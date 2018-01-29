OPNsense 18.1 BSD Firewall/Network OS Released
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 29 January 2018 at 10:55 AM EST. 1 Comment
After hitting the RC phase a few weeks ago, OPNsense 18.1 has been officially released as the latest version of this pfSense-forked network/router-oriented BSD operating system.

OPNsense 18.1 is based on FreeBSD 11.1 while pulling in the HardenedBSD security changes. OPNsense 18.1 reworks its firewall NAT rules, PHP 7.1 and jQuery 3 are powering the web interface, there is now OpenVPN multi-remote support for clients, IPv6 shared forwarding support, improvements for intrusion detection alerts, a rewritten firewall live log, reverse DNS support for insight reporting, and a variety of new plugins.

The new plugins of OPNsense 18.1 include zerotier, mdns-repeater, collectd, telegraf, clamav, c-icap, tor, siproxd, web-proxy-sso, web-proxy-useracl, postfix, rspamd, redis, iperf, arp-scan, zabbix-proxy, frr, and node_exporter.

OPNsense 18.1 isn't yet protected against Spectre/Meltdown vulnerabilities as the upstream FreeBSD developers are still tackling their kernel changes.

More details on today's OPNsense 18.1 release via OPNsense.org.
