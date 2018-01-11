For fans of the pfSense-forked OPNsense FreeBSD-based firewall/network operating system, the first release candidate of OPNsense 18.1 is available for testing.
OPNsense 18.1 is the project's latest iteration for enhancing this FreeBSD-based platform for routers and other network devices. With OPNsense 18.1 they have reworked the firewall NAT rules to be more flexible, API improvements around the firewall, code clean-ups, and a variety of other functionality has also been enhanced.
More details on OPNsense 18.1-RC1 can be found via the OPNsense.org Forums.
