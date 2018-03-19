Oracle Linux 7 For ARM64 Updated, Using Linux 4.14 Kernel
Oracle has made available updated installation media for Oracle Linux 7 for ARM64.

With Oracle's Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 5 they are using the Linux 4.14 LTS base and that includes for this 64-bit ARM support too. Oracle has made available Oracle Linux 7 for 64-bit ARM with an "Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 5" based on the upstream Linux 4.14.26 kernel.

Currently Oracle's ARM Linux support officially just covers Ampere Computing and Cavium ThunderX systems but they are also working on updating their Raspberry Pi 3 image too.

Those interested in more information can find additional details via this Oracle blog post.
