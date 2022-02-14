OBS Studio 27.2 Released With Flatpak Support, Experimental AV1 Encoders

OBS Studio as the wonderful, cross-platform open-source software for screen recording and screencasting purposes is out with a shiny new feature release.
OBS Studio 27.2 is this new release out today with a number of prominent features added. Most notable for Linux users is OBS Studio 27.2 now allows for Flatpak packaging for easier distribution and running confined for security purposes while integrating nicely with modern Linux desktops. OBS Studio 27.2 also adds a framework for future support of background hotkeys for use on Wayland, but that for end-users isn't yet ready with this release.
OBS Studio 27.2 also adds experimental AV1 encoding support via the CPU-based AOM-AV1 and SVT-AV1 encoders, but again are initially treated as experimental and will require a higher-end processor for sufficient encode speed.
Also new with OBS Studio 27.2 is support for AJA devices and AJA output, updated Chromium CEF integration, support for setting different blend modes to sources, hotkey filter search support, support for the RIST protocol, and a variety of other improvements. There are also many fixes and other general enhancements for this software that is especially popular with Windows and Linux game streamers.
Downloads and more details on OBS Studio 27.2 via GitHub and OBSProject.com.
