OBS Studio 27.2 Beta Brings SVT-AV1 Support, Official Flatpak Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 30 December 2021 at 04:49 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
In preparing for an exciting 2022, the OBS Studio open-source software that is popular with game streamers and for other screencasting purposes, is out with its first beta of OBS Studio 27.2. This next update to OBS Studio is bringing some exciting improvements for this leading cross-platform streaming solution.

First up, today's OBS Studio 27.2 Beta 1 release delivers on official Flatpak support for Linux! OBS Studio can now be properly Flatpak'ed for app sandboxing and distribution thanks to the work of well known GNOME developer Georges Stavracas.

On the Linux front there is also now hotkey support when running OBS on Wayland, various audio fixes for Linux, and a possible Linux crash fix too.

OBS Studio 27.2 Beta 1 also adds experimental support for the AOM-AV1 and SVT-AV1 open-source AV1 video encoders. These CPU-based encoders should work out fine with powerful enough systems for carrying out real-time encoding -- see our SVT-AV1 benchmarks and aom-av1 benchmarks for more guidance.

This next OBS Studio release also adds support around AJA sources/devices, a hotkey filter search, support for the RIST protocol, and a variety of other improvements.

More details on the OBS Studio 27.2 Beta 1 release via GitHub.
