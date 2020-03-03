The first release candidate of OBS Studio 25.0 is now available for this cross-platform open-source software popular with game streamers.
A big addition to OBS Studio 25.0 RC1 is support for capturing Vulkan-based games, which comes after Ubisoft helped the Open Broadcaster Software developers wire in the support.
Another capturing improvement with OBS Studio 25 is capturing browser-based windows on both Windows and Linux. Windows can additionally now capture Microsoft Store programs and other elements.
OBS Studio 25.0 RC1 also brings various user-interface improvements, support for the SRT protocol, and many bug fixes.
More details on today's OBS Studio 25.0 RC1 release via GitHub.
