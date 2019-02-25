For fans of OBS Studio for desktop screen recording and live-streaming, version 23.0 is now available for this cross-platform Linux / macOS / Windows screen broadcasting software.
OBS Studio 23.0 brings a number of improvements to its Windows version, including NVIDIA NVENC encoding, but it also has some exciting work in general as well as on the Linux side. The Linux version of OBS Studio 23.0 now has support for the VA-API interface to allow for GPU-based video acceleration for those using the Intel VA-API driver most commonly or also as the video acceleration state tracker in Gallium3D as an alternative there to the VDPAU support. This is great news for anyone looking to record or livestream from Linux desktops with Intel graphics, the performance should be far better than previously.
OBS Studio 23.0 also has several new audio filters, batch remuxing support, multi-track audio support to FFmpeg output, and a variety of other alterations. Most exciting though for Linux users with OBS Studio 23.0 though does seem to be VA-API for better video acceleration.
More details on OBS Studio 23.0 can be found via GitHub and obsproject.com.
3 Comments