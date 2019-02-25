OBS Studio 23.0 Released With VA-API Video Encoding, New Audio Filters
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 25 February 2019 at 05:37 PM EST. 3 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
For fans of OBS Studio for desktop screen recording and live-streaming, version 23.0 is now available for this cross-platform Linux / macOS / Windows screen broadcasting software.

OBS Studio 23.0 brings a number of improvements to its Windows version, including NVIDIA NVENC encoding, but it also has some exciting work in general as well as on the Linux side. The Linux version of OBS Studio 23.0 now has support for the VA-API interface to allow for GPU-based video acceleration for those using the Intel VA-API driver most commonly or also as the video acceleration state tracker in Gallium3D as an alternative there to the VDPAU support. This is great news for anyone looking to record or livestream from Linux desktops with Intel graphics, the performance should be far better than previously.

OBS Studio 23.0 also has several new audio filters, batch remuxing support, multi-track audio support to FFmpeg output, and a variety of other alterations. Most exciting though for Linux users with OBS Studio 23.0 though does seem to be VA-API for better video acceleration.

More details on OBS Studio 23.0 can be found via GitHub and obsproject.com.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Git 2.21 Released With Performance Improvements, Human Date Option
BMW Volleys Open-Source "RAMSES" Distributed 3D Rendering System
D-Bus Broker 18 Released While BUS1 In-Kernel IPC Remains Stalled
Outreachy Summer 2019 Applications Open With Expanded Eligibility
Facebook Releases HHVM 4.0 With PHP No Longer Supported
PyPy 7.0 Released - The Alternative Python Interpreter Now With Alpha 3.6 Support
Popular News This Week
Don't Look For Gentoo's CPU Optimization Options To Land In The Mainline Linux Kernel
The Most Interesting Highlights To The Linux 5.0 Kernel
AMD Hiring Ten More People For Their Open-Source/Linux Driver Team
WireGuard Released For macOS, WireGuard Windows Coming & Linux Kernel Bits Still Pending
KASAN Spots Another Kernel Vulnerability From Early Linux 2.6 Through 4.20
Clear Linux Has A Goal To Get 3x More Upstream Components In Their Distro