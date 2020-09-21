As part of the new OpenBenchmarking.org being developed as part of Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 due out next quarter, some new features were deployed live on OpenBenchmarking.org this weekend.On top of all the changes rolled out last month when the new OpenBenchmarking.org went live in alpha form, the latest batch of changes enabled are on the test profile viewing side:

On the test profile pages, all tests that have been around longer than a quarter now show a breakdown of their per-month statistics based on those opting to upload their results and those opting into the anonymous statistics/usage reporting. This allows seeing a per-month breakdown for the popularity of a given test in evaluating its popularity/relevance when choosing benchmarks to run with the Phoronix Test Suite.

For tests exposing multiple options when running the given test, the popularity of each of those options based on the gathered public results on OpenBenchmarking.org are presented. So for users not particularly familiar with a given test, these metrics can provide some guidance about what others are running as their selected option(s).

These metrics can be particularly helpful when running larger tests that may expose a lot of options.

Test profile pages also now expose much more detailed views on expected time requirements for not only the given test but depending upon what option(s) you select for a much more detailed look at time requirements rather than just the previous higher level look at the average run-time for a given test. This can help if pressed by time requirements or not looking to assemble a test suite that takes days / too much time to execute.