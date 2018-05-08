OpenBenchmarking.org Crosses 31 Million Test/Suite Benchmark Downloads
8 May 2018
A little more than one month since crossing 30 million test/suite downloads, OpenBenchmarking.org as of this evening has delivered over its 31 millionth test profile / test suite download to Phoronix Test Suite users.

Over 31 million test profiles / test suites have been served to the Phoronix Test Suite users since its introduction as part of Phoronix Test Suite 3.0 in 2011. OpenBenchmarking.org serves as the "package management" system for the Phoronix Test Suite for serving tests/suites not binded to a particular Phoronix Test Suite release while also providing result aggregation functionality and other features for leading in open-source benchmarking.

Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 meanwhile will be released in the next month to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Phoronix Test Suite 1.0 debut. This next major Phoronix Test Suite release features rewritten Windows support, significantly improved BSD/FreeBSD support, new test profile creation features, new backup options, and a range of other improvements.

There are more than 1,300 test profiles / suites available, nearly 1.6 million public benchmark results, nearly 8 million test statistics, more than 22 million searches, and now over 31 million test/suite downloads served by OpenBenchmarking.org.

Commercial users of the Phoronix Test Suite can contact us for enterprise support options. Those hobbyists or simple end-users wishing to support these open-source benchmarking efforts can support us by joining Phoronix Premium.
