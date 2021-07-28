O3DE Game Engine Quickly Settling Its Linux Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 28 July 2021 at 01:11 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Less than one month since Open 3D Engine was announced based on Amazon's Lumberyard engine, the Linux support is nearly in a pleasant state.

As written about in mid-July, the O3DE Linux editor was getting squared away after initially the Linux support was in rough shape, which was rather unfortunate considering O3DE and the new Open 3D Foundation is backed by the Linux Foundation.

Fortunately thanks to the work of Fabio Anderegg and other developers, the Linux editor is now working and most of the patches already upstreamed into the O3DE development code.

Fabio noted that most of the Linux support patches are now merged into development and the Linux work-in-progress pull request is now closed.

For the time being besides needing the latest development branch, this patch that's a "hack" around not submitting command buffers until the first window is needed to get the editor running gracefully on Linux. Hopefully in short order no out-of-tree patches will be needed.

It's certainly great seeing how quickly Open 3D Engine is coming together and all of the community and industry interest. It will be very interesting to see how O3DE matures over the course of the year and beyond.
