O3DE Game Engine Seeing Progress On Linux Editor

Opened last week was this work-in-progress pull for Linux editor support for this open-source game engine. Over the past week it quickly went from being very early stage with various hacks to now sort of working.
Paired with the Vulkan 1.2 branch, the O3DE editor as of today can run the Linux editor with yet-to-be-merged code. Developer Fabio Anderegg who has been working on the Linux editor support noted, "So I actually got a working Editor now! Because it's a very ugly hack, it sits on a separate branch for now"
We have a "working" #O3DE Editor on Linux! Work in progress pull request is here: https://t.co/oQhzuZbg0u pic.twitter.com/bMpXXhayw7— Fabio Anderegg (@FabioAnderegg) July 16, 2021
Separately has also been work already towards trying to package up the O3DE engine for the likes of Fedora.
This O3DE Linux work is still early stage but great to see significant progress already being made since the announcement earlier this month of O3DE as part of the Linux Foundation's Open 3D Foundation.