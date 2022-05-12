Open 3D Engine 22.05 Released With New Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 12 May 2022 at 03:30 PM EDT. 2 Comments
In addition to a new development release of Godot 4.0 out today, the other high profile open-source 3D game engine is Open 3D Engine (O3DE) that started last year from Amazon's Lumberyard Engine and now under the Linux Foundation's Open 3D Foundation. Out today is O3DE 22.05 for this high profile free software 3D game engine.

Open 3D Engine 22.05 is the first release after last year's 21.11 (2111) release. With O3DE 22.05 is the introduction of User-Defined Properties (UDP) for reading metadata from source assets into the asset processor. This allows for custom properties around meshes, lights, animation nodes, and more.


O3DE 22.05 also has an experimental Gem in this release for motion matching with utilizing animation data and actor/input contexts. Also exciting with O3DE 22.05 is support for injecting custom passes into the rendering pipeline at run-time.

Meanwhile when it comes to the O3DE multi-player capabilities there is support for player-entity spawners for setting the location of user-controlled entities appearing when joining a session.

For O3DE on Linux, the whitebox module now supports running on Linux within the O3DE Editor.

Downloads and more details about the O3DE 22.05 open-source game engine release can be found via the project's GitHub.
2 Comments
