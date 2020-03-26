Nuvia's Jon Masters Talks Up Their Linux / Open-Source Support Plans
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 26 March 2020 at 06:03 PM EDT. Add A Comment
ARM --
Following the virtual Linaro Tech Days this week, Nuvia's VP of Software, Jon Masters, has begun talking up the Arm server start-up's Linux/open-source support plans.

While little is known publicly about Nuvia beyond being another entrant into the Arm server space and having some big names behind the company, their Linux/open-source plans look enticing if they are indeed met. While they may not be looking at complete open-source support for every aspect of the CPU, for those concerned just about out-of-the-box experience and practicality things are looking up for Nuvia.

Jon Masters, who previously oversaw the Arm efforts at Red Hat, has been tweeting some interesting bits of information. The highlights include:

- Full Arm SBSA / SBBR / ServerReady compliance to support all existing Arm Linux software.

- "We will have full upstream support ahead of day one."

- Their platform firmware will be "fully open-source."

- They are pursuing an "upstream first" approach for development and engage with the Linux distributions for ensuring good support.

- Nuvia intends to be "the highest performing server on the market" while using upstream GCC and LLVM Clang compilers. Again, their compiler work to be upstreamed.

If they do indeed achieve day-one upstream support in the Linux kernel and other important components like the Clang and GCC compilers, that would certainly be quite exciting as generally upstream Arm SoC support has lagged behind in months or even years. As part of making this a reality, they are currently working on hiring more open-source/Linux veterans to join their ranks. The Nuvia career page indeed lists a wide range of open-source / Linux openings for those interested.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.7 Positioned To Retire ARM 32-bit KVM Virtualization Support
Thermal Pressure On Tap For Linux 5.7 So The Scheduler Can Be Aware Of Overheating CPUs
Marvell Announces New OCTEON TX2 + OCTEON Fusion CPUs
Linux Looking To Sunset The Calxeda ARM Server Support
Arm's ASTC Encoder Replaces Its Restrictive EULA With Apache 2.0 License
Arm Has Many Changes On Tap For Linux 5.6 From Spectre/Meltdown Bits To New RNG
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Even Apple Is Interested In Migrating Their C Code To Rust
Former Linux Developer Hans Reiser To Remain Locked Up
System76 May Offer AMD Ryzen Laptops When They Begin Their Own Manufacturing
Is Clear Linux Just A Toy Distribution By Intel?
Microsoft Announces "DirectX 12 Ultimate"
Google Engineers Have Been Working On An AMD SB-TSI Temperature Driver
Google Engineer Shows "SESES" For Mitigating LVI + Side-Channel Attacks - Code Runs ~7% Original Speed
Linux Developers Discuss Flushing L1 Cache On Context Switches In Light Of Vulnerabilities