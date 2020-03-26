Nuvia's Jon Masters Talks Up Their Linux / Open-Source Support Plans

Following the virtual Linaro Tech Days this week, Nuvia's VP of Software, Jon Masters, has begun talking up the Arm server start-up's Linux/open-source support plans.
While little is known publicly about Nuvia beyond being another entrant into the Arm server space and having some big names behind the company, their Linux/open-source plans look enticing if they are indeed met. While they may not be looking at complete open-source support for every aspect of the CPU, for those concerned just about out-of-the-box experience and practicality things are looking up for Nuvia.
Jon Masters, who previously oversaw the Arm efforts at Red Hat, has been tweeting some interesting bits of information. The highlights include:
- Full Arm SBSA / SBBR / ServerReady compliance to support all existing Arm Linux software.
- "We will have full upstream support ahead of day one."
- Their platform firmware will be "fully open-source."
- They are pursuing an "upstream first" approach for development and engage with the Linux distributions for ensuring good support.
- Nuvia intends to be "the highest performing server on the market" while using upstream GCC and LLVM Clang compilers. Again, their compiler work to be upstreamed.
If they do indeed achieve day-one upstream support in the Linux kernel and other important components like the Clang and GCC compilers, that would certainly be quite exciting as generally upstream Arm SoC support has lagged behind in months or even years. As part of making this a reality, they are currently working on hiring more open-source/Linux veterans to join their ranks. The Nuvia career page indeed lists a wide range of open-source / Linux openings for those interested.
