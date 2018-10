Nuitka version 0.6 was quietly released last week as the Python 2/3 compiler that converts the Python code into optimized C code.Nuitka continues nailing the Py2/Py3 compatibility, can effectively serve as a replacement to CPython, and still ends up linking the code against libpython while often generating faster code out of this Apache-licensed project. The Nuitka 0.6 release adds a wide array of new optimizations for the generated C code, fixes a variety of bugs, support for using clang-cl as the compiler on Windows as well as ccache support, various code clean-ups, and a variety of other improvements.The lengthy list of Nuitka 0.6 changes can be found via the project site at Nuitka.net . It will certainly be an interesting project to continue following as it further takes shape and focuses on continued performance optimizations.