Nuitka 0.6 Released For Compiling Python Code To C
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 1 October 2018 at 09:36 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Nuitka version 0.6 was quietly released last week as the Python 2/3 compiler that converts the Python code into optimized C code.

Nuitka continues nailing the Py2/Py3 compatibility, can effectively serve as a replacement to CPython, and still ends up linking the code against libpython while often generating faster code out of this Apache-licensed project. The Nuitka 0.6 release adds a wide array of new optimizations for the generated C code, fixes a variety of bugs, support for using clang-cl as the compiler on Windows as well as ccache support, various code clean-ups, and a variety of other improvements.

The lengthy list of Nuitka 0.6 changes can be found via the project site at Nuitka.net. It will certainly be an interesting project to continue following as it further takes shape and focuses on continued performance optimizations.
