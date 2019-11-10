November Is Still Bringing Many Interesting Linux Benchmarks / Milestones
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix on 10 November 2019
Pardon for the rather slow pace of new Phoronix content over the past week (in particular, the lack of big benchmark articles) due to my wife giving birth early and being in the hospital for a few days, but the remainder of November is set to be quite exciting on the Linux/open-source performance front. Here is some of what else is on tap for November.

Some of the tests already completed and/or currently being worked on includes:

- Ice Lake Windows vs. Linux CPU/system benchmark numbers.

- GCC compiler tuning benchmarks on Ice Lake.

- Some more Gen11 i965 vs. Iris Gallium3D OpenGL performance results.

- GCC vs. Clang on Ice Lake.

- Raptor Blackbird Ubuntu 19.04 vs. 19.10 POWER9 performance.

- Some other interesting performance tests currently under embargo.

- Some interesting laptop power/performance/efficiency Firefox vs. Chrome benchmarks.

- Linux 5.4 HDD RAID benchmarks.

- New Windows Subsystem for Linux benchmarks.

- CentOS 6 / 7 / 8 mitigation benchmark comparison.

- OnLogic Karbon 700 review.

- Linux 4.16 through Linux 5.4 kernel benchmarks.

- Other Linux 5.4 benchmarks with that kernel going stable in two weeks or so.

- New Intel and AMD HEDT CPUs launching later this month.

- New Mesa gaming benchmark results

- The long-awaited AMD EPYC Rome thorough examination of performance-per-Watt / power efficiency and performance-per-MHz results.

And surely other tests coming up as well. If you appreciate the persistent flow of new content on Phoronix and everything else that happens daily on Phoronix for Linux/open-source news, consider showing your support via joining Phoronix Premium or making a PayPal tip. At the very least please do not view this website with any ad-blocker as it's very detrimental to the site's continued existence. Phoronix Premium allows ad-free access to the site, multi-page articles on a single page, and other benefits.
