Nouveau Sees Fix To Properly Handle Mini DP Connectors - Avoids GNOME Mutter Crashing
Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 30 December 2020 at 05:54 AM EST. 2 Comments
NOUVEAU --
The open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" driver in Linux 5.11 didn't see any exciting features but there is now a patch pending for this DRM driver so it will at least handle mini DisplayPort connections properly.

While Mini DisplayPort is just a miniaturized version of DisplayPort, a missing explicit check for the mDP connector was leading to problems.

This tiny patch is needed for Nouveau to properly handle Mini DisplayPort outputs, which up to now was otherwise being recognized as Embedded DisplayPort. This prior behavior caused troubles as it would end up causing the GNOME Mutter compositor to crash.


This lack of proper Mini Display Port handling in Nouveau was pointed out by Lenovo's Mark Pearson who has been involved with their effort on ensuring Linux runs nicely on their expanding device portfolio where Linux preloads are an option.

The patch isn't yet mainlined but it is marked for back-porting to the stable series once it's landed. The basic mDP connector support has been about the most Nouveau excitement in Q4, sadly... Hopefully in 2021 NVIDIA finally has some much anticipated open-source news to report.
2 Comments
Related News
Nouveau NVC0 Shader Disk Cache Lands For Speeding Up Game Load Times
Nouveau Changes For Linux 5.9 Bring Fixes, Prep For Future Improvements
Open-Source NVIDIA "Nouveau" CRC Support Ready For Linux 5.9
Open-Source 3D/Compute Finally Materializing For NVIDIA Volta / Turing GPUs
Open-Source NVIDIA/Nouveau Changes Submitted For Linux 5.8
Nouveau Display CRC Support Being Firmed Up Thanks To NVIDIA's Documentation
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Sony Publishes An Official Linux Driver For PlayStation 5 DualSense Controllers
It's 2020: Linux Kernel Sees New Port To The Nintendo 64
Redox OS 0.6 Released With Many Fixes, Rewritten Kernel Memory Manager
Linux 5.11 Is Looking Like A Wild And Bumpy Ride On AMD CPUs So Far
Linux Developers Ponder Decade-Old Decision To Disable PCI Runtime Power Management By Default
GIMP 2.99.4 Released As One Step Closer To GIMP 3.0
Linspire 10 Beta Released - Claims To Be #1 Linux Distro For New/Intermediate/Power Users
Ruby 3.0 Released With ~3x The Performance