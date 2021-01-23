Two years and nine patches later, xf86-video-nouveau 1.0.17 is out as the latest X.Org driver update for this open-source NVIDIA driver component.
Like the other DDX drivers with the exception of the generic xf86-video-modesetting driver that is quite common now to those still running on X.Org with the open-source stack, xf86-video-nouveau seldom sees new activity. Since the prior v1.0.16 release two years ago there has been less than a dozen patches for it. The interesting activity happens in DRM/KMS kernel space and an increasing number of users are just relying upon xf86-video-modesetting over these hardware-specific X.Org user-space drivers.
With xf86-video-nouveau 1.0.17 there are improvements to its handling when there is no hardware acceleration available for the Nouveau driver, such as not enabling the PRESENT extension. There are also error handling work and fixes.
Really nothing too exciting about and prior to bumping the version the last patch was back in August. But for those using the Nouveau driver stack and relying upon this X.Org component, 1.0.17 is now available.
